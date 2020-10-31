SI.com
#1 Clemson Roars Back to Defeat Boston College 34-28

A.J. Black

It was the tale of two halves, as #1 Clemson survived Boston College winning today's battle 34-28 in Death Valley. After Boston College took an 18 point lead, the Tigers scored the next 27 points, and shut out the Eagles in the second half. Freshman quarterback DJ Uigalelei, thrust into the starting role after Trevor Lawrence's absence, was dynamic in his first start throwing for 342 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While Tigers running back Travis Etienne broke the ACC rushing record, and scored two touchdowns himself. 

Everything started well for the Eagles, when Zay Flowers scored on an eleven yard touchdown pass from Phil Jurkovec. Clemson responded on a 35 yard TD from Uigalelei to Etienne, who showed how explosive he can be. BC's offense wouldn't be denied, when Bailey bounced in a two yard run to give BC the lead again. 

Then what looked like it could be the play of the game, Brandon Sebastian grabbed a botched snap from Uigalelei to Etienne and sprinted down the field to give the Eagles a two score lead. The Eagles continued to play aggressively, and on a 4th down, BC audibled to go for it, and after a hard count, John Tessitore caused Clemson to jump. A play later, and CJ Lewis made a tremendous catch in the end zone. BC looked in control. 

But this is Clemson, and they are #1 in the country for a reason. The second half, the Tigers roared back and came out playing much improved on both sides of the ball. Uigalelei rolled out for a thirty yard touchdown run, and shortly after hit Amari Rodgers to bring the Tigers within two points. The Tigers took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter when Travis Etienne zipped in from 15 yards out. 

On the other side of the ball Brent Venables defense adjusted and shut down Jurkovec and the BC offense. In the second half the Eagles were held to three punts, a turnover on downs and a safety. The Tigers were playing physical and their speed and talent started to control the game. 

But even as they momentum was clearly swinging in the direction of the Tigers, BC still had an opportunity to win it with two minutes left after stopping Etienne on 3rd and 1. Jurkovec was hit in the end zone for a safety, and the upset bid was officially thwarted. Clemson remains undefeated and Boston College drops to 4-3. 

Boston College will look to get back in the win column on Saturday next weekend when they face Syracuse. 

No. 1-3
2001Eagle
2001Eagle

Was there any talk of Jurkovec’s health after the game? He fell hard before he left the game, so I hope he’s ok.
Valiant effort by BC and I was impressed with the BC D. Kudos to the Clemson QB too - he was fantastic for his first start.

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Way better than being blown out, but god that hurt. One more drive, maybe Phil doesn’t overthrow the two passes on that second to last drive. But oh well, we expected to lose this game. Gotta move forward and beat Syracuse, and enjoy giving Clemson a scare.

BCDrew
BCDrew

So close! I’m happy that this team came out aggressive and didn’t give up. This was night and day of what the previous coaching staff would have done and it turned out to be a great game. Groesel coming in ice-cold and throwing a pinpoint pass on a huge down was impressive.

Clemson came out the better team in the 2nd half. Penalties and a few offensive play calls in my opinion really hurt us today. Hopefully, as players develop and Hafley continues to improve the defense, we will be winning these games soon.

