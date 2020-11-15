SI.com
Notre Dame Offense Scorches BC as Irish Win Holy War 45-31

A.J. Black

Ian Book and the Notre Dame offense moved the ball effortlessly on Saturday, as the Irish easily defeated the Eagles 45-31. Book showed why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, throwing the ball 283 yards through the air, 85 on the ground and accounting for three touchdowns. BC's offense had their chances to stay in the game, but made multiple mistakes that cost them points. 

The game started with a strong Notre Dame drive, that stalled in the red zone giving the Irish a 3-0 lead. BC quickly responded though on a beautiful catch by Zay Flowers who had to twist his body to bring it in. BC recovered a fumble on a botched handoff, and looked like the Eagles were going to take control, but the Irish held Aaron Boumerhi to a field goal. 

BC also blew another chance after recovering their second fumble of the game. Offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom snapped a ball over Phil Jurkovec's head, turning it back over to the Irish.

The Irish then found their secret weapon, Ben Skowronek who accounted for three touchdowns, two of which came before the half. BC went down only down 31-16 at half. In the first drive of the second half, BC was moving the ball, but on 4th and 1, BC called a shotgun draw to Travis Levy was stuffed. 

C'Bo Flemister and Ian Book added two more touchdowns to seal the win, the seventh consecutive win for the Irish in the Holy War. Jurkovec hit Hunter Long for an eight yard touchdown pass, and Travis Levy ran in the two point conversion.

Phil Jurkovec in his return game against his former squad was particularly ineffective throwing 18-40 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and one interception . He struggled, under throwing his wide receivers, and missing open targets. However after the game Jeff Hafley announced that Jurkovec had separated his shoulder against Clemson, and didn't practice the week against Syracuse. "I had to change up my throw a little bit" he said after the game. 

On the defensive side, BC's defense looked much slower and struggled to stop Notre Dame's offense. 

The Eagles are on a bye week this week before they face off with the Louisville Cardinals in the home finale. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Team still has a long way to go, just don’t have the pieces to beat those teams that are super big and physical upfront. Either way, if not for BC mistakes on offense this is a competitive game. Won’t complain today much, and hopefully they finish strong the last two games.

