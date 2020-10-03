SI.com
Late Game Heroics Not Enough, As BC Drops Thriller to UNC 26-22

A.J. Black

It was yet another magical last minute drive by Boston College. But it wasn't enough to knock off the #12 University of North Carolina who handed BC their first loss 26-22. 

Boston College started the game off slow allowing two touchdowns to the Tar Heels in the first quarter. Star quarterback Sam Howell looked incredibly efficient hitting Dyami Brown for the first touchdown. BC' offense couldn't get in the end zone as well, settling for field goals. 

But BC started to roar back. The defense made a huge play with an interception by Brandon Sebastian deep in UNC territory. A few plays later and Jurkovec found David Bailey on a swing pass to the Eagles within one, 14-13. However Howell answered back with a pass to Javonte Williams for 41 yards. 

But the second half was almost all Boston College, who held UNC to a field goal, and flustered Sam Howell and kept him out of the end zone. The first big questionable call came when BC punted the ball on their 36 with nine minutes remaining down eight. However, North Carolina kicker Grayson Atkins missed far left on a 47 yarder. 

On the final drive of the game, Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (37-56, 310, two touchdowns) hit CJ Lewis in the end zone. However, on the two point conversion to tie the game, Jurkovec tried to thread a pass to David Bailey, but it was intercepted by Trey Morrison and taken to the house to seal the win. 

It wasn't a win, but Boston College had a lot of positives to take away from this game. They hung with an excellent offense, and shut them down for two quarters. The Eagles are a team that can hang with the best teams in the conference, and the wins will come.  For a program that has been slammed by ranked teams for almost a decade, even in loss, this felt like progress. 

They will have a totally different type of challenge next week when they face off with one of the best defenses in the country, the Pitt Panthers. 

Full coverage of today's loss upcoming. 

BCDrew
BCDrew

The concern I have is just the lack of usage of David Bailey. 8 carries last week, 7 today. I just feel like we are throwing a little too much. I by no means want to go back to run, run, pass, punt, but I believe the cliche of establishing the run gets the passing game going.

Other than that it was a real close game, I'm happy they competed throughout. UNC is an extremely good team

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Ugh, told myself I wouldn’t complain or be to upset if we lost a close one because it’s progress. But it was TOO close. Not sure if we would’ve won in OT, but we could have. I guess just have to hope we win more of those games than we lose, and this season we’re one for two.

