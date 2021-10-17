    • October 17, 2021
    Louisville Opens as Big Favorites Over Boston College

    The Cardinals will be big Vegas favorites over BC this weekend.
    Author:

    Boston College faces off against Louisville on Saturday evening on the road. Various sports books have set their spreads for the game with SI Sportsbook setting their line with the Cardinals as heavy favorites at (-9).

    The Eagles are coming off a huge loss to NC State on Saturday night 33-7. Jeff Hafley’s squad is 4-2, with wins over UMass, Temple, Mizzou and Colgate. Against the spread this year BC is also 4-2 with their two non-cover coming against UMass and NC State. 

    Louisville is 3-3 on the season with a huge win over UCF in September, and are coming off a 34-33 loss to UVA two Saturday's ago. The Cardinals were on a bye this past week.

    Saturday's game is a 4:00 kick off live from Cardinal Stadium, the game can be found on the ACC Network. BC Bulletin will have full coverage of the game, along with post game quotes and analysis.

