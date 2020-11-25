Five Questions Boston College has to Answer Against Louisville

Boston College takes on Louisville this Saturday in the home finale of the football season. The Eagles (5-4), look to get back into the win column after losing two of the last three to Notre Dame and Clemson. While Louisville (3-6) will try to add on to their win total by defeating the Eagles. Here are five questions heading into this game.

1. How does Boston College handle the speed of UL? Louisville has talent up and down the offensive side of the roster. Quarterback Micale Cunningham, and wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitpatrick are a talented trio, and there is speed up and down this roster. Boston College has struggled at times with fast teams (UNC, VT), can they contain the explosiveness of UL?

2. Can the Eagles force turnovers? The Cardinals achilles heel are the turnovers, in which they have 21 and are near the bottom in the country in giveaways. Boston College's defense has been opportunistic this season, if they can force turnovers and give BC's offense the short field it could be smooth sailing for the Eagles.

3. Which Phil Jurkovec will we get on Saturday? The big news coming out of the Notre Dame game was the revelation of a shoulder separation to quarterback Phil Jurkovec suffered against Clemson. It clearly impacted him as he lost some of his accuracy and arm strength. He gritted through it, but was not the same quarterback BC has had all year. He had a whole week to rest it according to Jeff Hafley, if he is back to 100% he could be a difference maker.

4. Can BC find yards against UL's pass defense? Going into this game the Cardinals have the 9th ranked pass defense. But looking deeper they really haven't faced many strong offenses. They did however hold Notre Dame to just twelve points, and we saw how effective that offense can be. Which UL defense will we see?

5. How will the break impact the Eagles? This game has been moved twice, which according to Jeff Hafley shouldn't impact the preparation for this game. Boston College played nine consecutive games before this and Hafley mentioned how worn down the entire program was. The break was much needed. Will the break invigorate the Eagles?

