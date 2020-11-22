SI.com
BCBulletin
Boston College vs. Louisville: Gametime, TV Announced

A.J. Black

Boston College had their schedule changed again, as their Louisville was moved from December 12th to November 28th. Today the conference announced that the game would be a 4pm start, and will be found on the ACC Network. 

It has been tough sledding so far this year for the Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals currently sit at 3-6, but are coming off a convincing 30-0 win on Friday night against the Syracuse Orange. The Cardinals have been plagued with turnovers this season, giving it away 21 times, good for 126th in the country. UL also recently lost future NFL draft pick Javian Hawkins, who opted out after rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns. 

Last season the Eagles and Cardinals battled at Cardinal Stadium, with UL taking the game 41-39. This was the game that quarterback Anthony Brown went down with a knee injury that ended his Boston College career. Historically, Louisville leads the series 7-5. 

Boston College currently sits a 5-4, their last game a 45-31 loss to Notre Dame on November 14th. They are coming off their first bye week of the season, after playing nine straight games.This is the final home game of the season for the Eagles, as they wrap up the regular season on December 12th against the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. 

