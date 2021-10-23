    • October 23, 2021
    Boston College Struggling Against Louisville, Down 21-7

    BC again is playing poorly in both aspects of the game, allowing 202 rushing yards in the first half
    It was another poor half of football for the Eagles, who fell behind 21-7 to the Louisville Cardinals. UL quarterback Malik Cunningham scored two touchdowns, and Jalen Mitchell as Boston College allowed 202 rushing yards in the first half. BC's offense had one good drive, topped with a touchdown by Alec Sinkfield, but looked disjointed and went three and out five times in the half. 

    Turnovers have been Boston College's best friend during the game. The Eagles have two interceptions and a fumble recovery, but have zero points to show from it. Kam Arnold had the fumble recovery off a great hit by Josh DeBerry, while Brandon Sebastian and Jaiden Woodbey had the interceptions. Sebastian is doubtful to return to the game with a knee injury.

    The BC offense has been struggling all game. Dennis Grosel has not been effective, throwing 8-16 for 65 yards, and an interception. The offensive line allowed a pair of sacks on blown assignments, and have struggled to keep Grosel on his feet. 

