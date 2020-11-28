SI.com
Boston College vs. Louisville: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

A.J. Black

Boston College (5-4) is set to face off with Louisville (3-6) on Saturday at 4pm at Alumni Stadium. The Cardinals are fresh off a win against Syracuse last week, a game they dominated 30-0. Boston College played two weekends ago against Notre Dame in a game they lost 45-31. 

Here is all the information you need to connect to the game.

When: 4:00 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Boston College (-1)

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy around 46

Television: ACC Network,  Mark Herzlich, Eric Cotter and Eric Wood are on the call

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn.

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have the ACCN for this to work).

Satellite Radio: SIRI 135 (Stream BC feed online on 972)

Series History: Louisville won the previous matchup between the two programs 41-39 last year, in a game marked by a season ending injury to BC quarterback Anthony Brown. However before that the Eagles held a two game winning streak against the Cardinals. Louisville owns a 7-5 series lead. 

Game Preview: Final Thoughts and Predictions

BC Bets: (Via @ForBlogston) Pick a pro-BC bet for every BC game. Current Record: 6-3 Difficult game for BC this weekend. Louisville with a running quarterback makes this a nightmare matchup, as the Cardinals plays as Virginia Tech-lite. I can see this game going in a much similar fashion as that earlier contest. SP+ predicts a 5 point LV win, but both teams putting up points. The line has settled to BC -.5, traveling from BC+2 earlier in the week. I don't think I'll be taking this bet. The Louisville Team Under is 27.5. Will not be taking this, as I can easily see us getting run over. I think I'll be taking the BC Team Over at 27.5. LV has allowed an average of 27 points per game defensively against ACC foes, even including their SYR win. BC has put up points against better defenses two of the past three games. Threats to this bet will be both teams running the ball and there not being enough time to put up the points, but I think this will be a high scoring affair. Count on Jurkovec and an improved OL to lead a balanced gameplan to put points on the board. Pick: BC Team Over 27.5

Podcast: There are five new episodes this week on our newly released Locked on Boston College podcast. We have three complete episodes dedicated to Notre Dame - Boston College, but check out all our offerings below. And make sure to subscribe to Locked on Boston College on your favorite podcast directory, or bookmark this page to listen online.

You can also just listen from our website, by clicking on the widget below!

