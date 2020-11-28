Boston College vs. Louisville: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

Boston College (5-4) is set to face off with Louisville (3-6) on Saturday at 4pm at Alumni Stadium. The Cardinals are fresh off a win against Syracuse last week, a game they dominated 30-0. Boston College played two weekends ago against Notre Dame in a game they lost 45-31.

Here is all the information you need to connect to the game.

When: 4:00 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Boston College (-1)

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy around 46

Television: ACC Network, Mark Herzlich, Eric Cotter and Eric Wood are on the call

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn.

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have the ACCN for this to work).

Satellite Radio: SIRI 135 (Stream BC feed online on 972)

Series History: Louisville won the previous matchup between the two programs 41-39 last year, in a game marked by a season ending injury to BC quarterback Anthony Brown. However before that the Eagles held a two game winning streak against the Cardinals. Louisville owns a 7-5 series lead.

