    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Louisville Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Find out how to watch, live stream or TV channel and game time information for the College Football matchup between the Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals
    On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (4-2) face off against the Louisville Cardinals at 4pm at Cardinal Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

    Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Louisville Cardinals

    Location: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville (KY)

    Time: 4:00pm Eastern - Saturday, October 23th

    Television: ACC Network

    Stream: FuboTV

    Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

    Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

    Sirius Channel 138

    XM Channel 380

    Internet Channel 970

    Series History: Boston College is 6-7 in the series, and have no won on the road against the Cardinals since 2017, a game in which AJ Dillon rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles won their matchup last year, even with a midgame injury to Phil Jurkovec, 34-27

    Odds: The current odds are Louisville -6 (per SI Sportsbook)

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Louisville has a 64.5% chance of winning

    Game Week Podcasts: We have five new podcasts this week, including previews and predictions of Saturday's game.

    Key Statistics:

    32.3 Points per game for the Cardinals

    29.2 Points allowed per game by Louisville

    314.3: Passing yards allowed per game for Louisville, 129th in the country out of 130 teams

    10: Rushing touchdowns for Malik Cunningham

