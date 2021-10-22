How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Louisville Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (4-2) face off against the Louisville Cardinals at 4pm at Cardinal Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.
Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Louisville Cardinals
Location: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville (KY)
Time: 4:00pm Eastern - Saturday, October 23th
Television: ACC Network
Stream: FuboTV
Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)
Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:
Sirius Channel 138
XM Channel 380
Internet Channel 970
Series History: Boston College is 6-7 in the series, and have no won on the road against the Cardinals since 2017, a game in which AJ Dillon rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles won their matchup last year, even with a midgame injury to Phil Jurkovec, 34-27
Odds: The current odds are Louisville -6 (per SI Sportsbook)
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Louisville has a 64.5% chance of winning
Key Statistics:
32.3 Points per game for the Cardinals
29.2 Points allowed per game by Louisville
314.3: Passing yards allowed per game for Louisville, 129th in the country out of 130 teams
10: Rushing touchdowns for Malik Cunningham
