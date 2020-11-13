Boston College vs. Louisville: Kickoff Time, TV Listing Announced

Boston College and Louisville will faceoff at noon at Alumni Stadium in the home finale for the Eagles on Friday November 27. The game, happening the day after Thanksgiving will be televised on the ACC Network.

At the time of this writing the Eagles are 5-3, with games still remaining against the Cardinals, Virginia Cavaliers and this weekend against Notre Dame. They are led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec who currently leads the ACC in passing yards with 2083 yards.

Louisville (2-5) has had a very disappointing season to date. Projected to finish near the top of the ACC, they have struggled all season. The big issue for the Cardinals have been turnovers, as they have given the ball away fifteen times, but have only been able to get four turnovers all season. Otherwise their statistics have been very middle of the road so far this year.

The two teams have traded wins over the past two seasons. In 2018 the Eagles defeated the Cardinals 38-20 in what would be Bobby Petrino's final season as head coach. New head coach Scott Satterfield got the best of the Eagles in 2019, winning 41-39, in a game marked by the season ending injury to BC quarterback Anthony Brown.

The Cardinals hold a 5-7 series lead in the series.

