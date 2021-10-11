    • October 11, 2021
    Boston College vs. Louisville: Kickoff Time, TV Listings Announced

    BC and UL will face off in Louisville on October 23.
    Author:

    The October 23rd game between the Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals will be a 4:00 start time and will be televised on the ACC Network. 

    BC won the last matchup between the teams 34-27 in Chestnut Hill. In that game Dennis Grosel was brought in to take the place of the injured Phil Jurkovec. He finished the game throwing for 44 yards along with two touchdown passes, including the game clincher to Jehlani Galloway. 

    Louisville defeated Boston College the last time they played in Cardinal Stadium. In that game Anthony Brown was knocked out of the game with a lower leg injury and was replaced by Grosel. In that game he threw for 111 yards to go along with three touchdowns and an interception. BC's last win on the road against the Cardinals came in 2017, the game in which AJ Dillon ran for 274 yards and four touchdowns. 

