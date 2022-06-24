Boston College to Play Maine Football in 2026 and 2030

Eagles have their FCS opponent set for two seasons in the future

Boston College has their annual FCS game scheduled for two future seasons. According to fbschedules.com, the Eagles will face off with the Maine Black Bears in 2026 and 2030. Both games will be held in Alumni Stadium.

Per the article (which filed a Freedom of Information Act request), the Eagles will pay $400k per game to the Black Bears.

Maine has become an FCS team that has frequently been added to the Eagles schedule. Boston College has a 6-3 edge in the series, with Steve Addazio's squad defeating Maine 24-3 in 2015. The two teams will play this season on September 17th, a 7pm night game that will be televised on the ACC Network.

Looking ahead to the future schedules, Boston College now has three out of conference games for '26. They are scheduled to play scheduled to visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (Sept. 5) and host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Sept. 12). In '30, BC has a game scheduled hosting Notre Dame.

