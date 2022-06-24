Skip to main content

Boston College to Play Maine Football in 2026 and 2030

Eagles have their FCS opponent set for two seasons in the future

Boston College has their annual FCS game scheduled for two future seasons. According to fbschedules.com, the Eagles will face off with the Maine Black Bears in 2026 and 2030. Both games will be held in Alumni Stadium. 

Per the article (which filed a Freedom of Information Act request), the Eagles will pay $400k per game to the Black Bears. 

Maine has become an FCS team that has frequently been added to the Eagles schedule. Boston College has a 6-3 edge in the series, with Steve Addazio's squad defeating Maine 24-3 in 2015.  The two teams will play this season on September 17th, a 7pm night game that will be televised on the ACC Network. 

Looking ahead to the future schedules, Boston College now has three out of conference games for '26. They are scheduled to play scheduled to visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (Sept. 5) and host the  Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Sept. 12). In '30, BC has a game scheduled hosting Notre Dame. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeFN

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

In This Article (2)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles
Maine Black Bears
Maine Black Bears

USATSI_8782816_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College to Play Maine Football in 2026 and 2030

By A.J. Black51 seconds agoComment
AntonioCotman
Recruiting

Another Big Weekend Set for Boston College Football Recruiting

By A.J. Black20 hours agoComment
OffensiveLine
Football

Five True Freshmen Who Could Play Immediate Role For Boston College in '22

By A.J. BlackJun 22, 2022Comment
MontrellWade
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 WR Montrell Wade

By A.J. BlackJun 21, 2022Comment
ZakYamauchi
Recruiting

'23 OL Zak Yamauchi Recaps "Amazing" Time at Boston College

By A.J. BlackJun 21, 2022Comment
ZayFlowers
Football

Mitchell Wolfe's All-ACC Teams: Wide Receivers

By Mitchell WolfeJun 20, 2022Comment
QuintenPost
Basketball

2022 Paradise Jam Bracket Revealed

By A.J. BlackJun 20, 2022Comment
ronanhanafin
Recruiting

State of the Class of 2023: Where Does Boston College Go From Here?

By A.J. BlackJun 20, 2022Comment
Kahlil Ali
Recruiting

S Kahlil Ali Commits to Boston College

By A.J. BlackJun 19, 2022Comment