Boston College Names JM Caparro Interim AD, Search For New AD Has Begun

A.J. Black

Boston College bid farewell to athletic director Martin Jarmond yesterday who was offficially named the new AD at UCLA.  According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, BC has already named their interim AD (and confirmed by BC):

JM Caparro is currently the Senior Associate Athletics Director - External Affairs for Boston College, and has been in the role since September of 2015. Before that he worked for the Brooklyn Nets in their ticketing department. 

The interesting part of Thamel's tweet is that the search has already begun for a new AD. Many had wondered if BC would wait out the COVID-19 outbreak before holding a proper search, but it appears that they are already in the midst of the search. 

Interestingly former Boston College AD Brad Bates is part of the Turner search firm that the Eagles are reportedly planning on using. He left Boston College in 2017 to take a position within this firm.  Turner is a different search firm for the Eagles, who used Parker Executive Search to land Jarmond in 2017. 

With the process moving quickly, names will most likely start to be leaked soon. BC Bulletin will keep you up to date with any news or analysis as the process continues. 

