Eagles in the NFL: Week 1

A.J. Black

The NFL season is officially under way and numerous Boston College players around the league saw action. Here is how they did in their opening week of play.

Matt Ryan

Ryan did everything he could to get the win for the Falcons, throwing for 450 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately Atlanta's defense looked completely overwhelmed, allowing 38 points and four touchdowns to Russell Wilson. Could be another long season for Ryan and the Falcons.

Chris Lindstrom

Returning after a season ending injury derailed his rookie year, Lindstrom started the season opener at guard. He threw a key block on Todd Gurley's touchdown run. 

AJ Dillon

The rookie made his NFL debut with two rushes for 14 yards. The third back on the depth chart, behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. 

Will Harris

Starting safety for the Detroit Lions, Harris finished the game with five tackles, good for third on the team. 

John Johnson

Four tackles for the starting safety against the Dallas Cowboys. 

Zach Allen

In his second year he landed his first career sack against Jimmy Garoppollo. Finished the game with two tackles.

Justin Simmons

Six tackles for the Broncos in Monday night's 16-14 loss to the Titans. 

Matt Milano

Had an interception against the Jets that put Buffalo in prime position to score again, also had four tackles on the day. 

Harold Landry

Four tackles and led the team with two quarterback hits on Drew Lock.

Isaac Yiadom

Did not play in Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Was just traded about a week ago, so this shouldn't be a surprise.  

Kevin Pierre Louis

Linebacker for the Washington Football team, Pierre Louis had four tackles as his team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 in a strong defensive effort. 

Anthony Castonzo

Started at left tackle for the Colts who lost to the Jaguars in their season opener. 

Jeff Smith

Did not play due to injury. 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

