Boston College 41 Missouri 34: Final Grades

Boston College defeated Missouri in a thrilling game on Saturday 41-34. Here are our grades for each positional group.

Quarterback: Dennis Grosel started off the game frighteningly shaky, throwing a bad interception. His final stat line looks pretty solid given BC's reliance on the power running game. It was the quintessential Grosel game, as he made some incredible plays including a dive for a first down, and a touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, but also got a bit lucky, with two bad passes that should have been intercepted. Grade B-

Running Backs: Pat Garwo has been quite the revelation this season, and continued his torrid start with 175 yards rushing a pair of touchdowns. With the injury to Phil Jurkovec, it has been the rushing attack that has been the rock, and Garwo, Alec Sinkfield and Travis Levy have been great. Grade A+

Wide Receivers: Zay Flowers had an incredible catch in the end zone to win it for the Eagles. Jaden Williams had yet another touchdown catch, building upon a huge freshman season that Jeff Hafley says could just get better. Jaelen Gill returned to the lineup and had a pair of catches, and CJ Lewis was a rock out there. Not asked to do a ton, but they did what they needed to. Grade A

Tight Ends: Mostly used in run protection, quiet game from the group but they were integral in the running game that played so well. Grade A

Offensive Line: This group absolutely rocked Mizzou's front line, in a game that the BC faithful had been waiting for. Christian Mahogany and Zion Johnson were particularly good, but all around, an absolutely dominant game and the best game this group has had under Jeff Hafley. Grade A++

Defensive Line: On the one had the Eagles were able to hold running back Tyler Badie to 88 yards (but two touchdowns), on the other, they really struggled to get home at the quarterback with zero sacks. This group needs to improve in the pass rush, and win individual battles which they are not doing. Connor Bazelak played most of the game without much pressure. Grade C-

Linebackers: Isaiah Graham Mobley played with energy again, looking strong and quick. Kam Arnold solid game all around again. Grade B

Defensive Backs: BC's toughest opponent to date gave the Eagles some challenges through the air throwing for 300 yards. BC had two interceptions though, one being the game winner for the Eagles. Brandon Sebastian's INT was incredible coverage. The easy underneath passes were maddening at times, and BC let them move the ball too easily, but all in all this group made a pair of plays that tilted the game. Grade B-

Special Teams: Boston College found something in Connor Lytton who drilled a 49 yard field goal to end the first half. Grade A

Coaching: Tremendous game plan by Jeff Hafley and his staff. On the offensive side of the ball, Frank Cignetti took his offensive line and just man handled Missouri's struggling run defense. The defensive plan looked pretty clear (whether it worked or not can be up to debate). BC was not going to give up big chunk plays. The end of the first half, Jeff Hafley outcoached Eli Drinkwitz, who for some reason never called a timeout, allowing BC to try a 49 yard field goal without worrying about a miss giving the Tigers excellent field position. Also, the end of the game was solidly called, as BC was content to let Mizzou try a 58 yard field goal with a college kicker instead of accidentally giving up a big play. Grade A

Overall: The defense still has some work to do, but they made the play in the end to win the game. Boston College went out and battled a team in a game that would have been lost if it was played in the last 15 years. Good preparation, good execution, and a key win for Jeff Hafley and his team. Grade A