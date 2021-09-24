Boston College vs. Missouri: Predictions and Final Thoughts

It's SEC football time for Boston College as the Eagles take on the Tigers for the first time ever. For a game with no history this week had some extra drama after Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz made comments dripping with sarcasm about the "great state of Massachusetts". The war of words continued shortly after, with Jeff Hafley saying he wished Drinkwitz called him, they would have just flown down to Missouri to play.

But comments aside, this game should be a tight, evenly matched up game. Mizzou features quarterback Connor Bazelak and running back Tyler Badie, easily the two best offensive players BC has played all year. But Boston College's defense is coming off their strongest performance of the season, confusing Temple for four quarters. Can they do the same against an SEC opponent?

On the offensive side of the ball, BC is going to need to continue to improve. Last weekend quarterback Dennis Grosel did not look very comfortable, throwing for just 34 total yards. He is going to need a more complete game if the Eagles are going to win this. The other factor is the Mizzou rushing defense, which has allowed 269 yards per game. Look for a healthy dosage of Alec Sinkfield, Travis Levy and Pat Garwo III in this game.

Here are our final thoughts and predictions for today's game.

Matchups

When Boston College Throws The Ball: This is very hard to gauge, if BC throws the ball like they did against Temple, the edge is clearly towards Mizzou, but if Grosel finds his rhythm BC could find some success. But at this point it's going to be something we will need to see to believe. Advantage: Missouri

When Boston College Runs The Ball: Boston College has been able to be physical and rush the ball effectively the past two games. Missouri on the other hand has had a real trouble slowing down the run. Advantage: Boston College

When Mizzou Throws the Ball: BC's passing defense has been very good this year, but it has been against Colgate, and Temple/UMass's backup quarterbacks. The level of difficulty increases exponentially against Bazelak and his group of wide receivers. Not going to count out BC's secondary in this one, but think it could be tough. Advantage: Missouri

When Mizzou Runs the Ball: Tyler Badie is the best running back Boston College has faced, and mixed with that Tigers passing attack it could cause problems. If the defense can step up, they can hang with anyone. But again, we need to see it first. Advantage: Missouri

Fan Excitement: 10/10

The excitement of this game has gone off the charts with the fanbase ever since Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz made his comments, whether they were innocent or not. Tigers and Eagles fans have been going back and forth on social media this week, and the results? An almost completely packed Alumni Stadium for the game. This has a big game feel to it, and the fanbase is dying to see if Jeff Hafley and his team can grab a big win against an SEC opponent.

Prediction

Missouri is going to be a great barometer to measure where Boston College actually lands in the world of college football. The Eagles have yet to be really challenged, and the Tigers bring SEC talent to Chestnut Hill. That being said, this is the biggest home game the Eagles have had since 2018 when they hosted College Gameday against Clemson. The atmosphere should be electric, and if Jeff Hafley can get his team going early, it could go BC's way.

Boston College 30 Missouri 27

