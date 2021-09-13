September 13, 2021
Boston College vs. Missouri Kickoff Time Announced

BC has their matchup time for the Tigers, the Eagles first game against an SEC school since 2008
Boston College will face off against Missouri on September 25th at Alumni Stadium with a kickoff time of noon (ET), per a release from the school. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2. 

This is the first time the two teams have played in the school's history. Boston College is 13-19-1 all-time against the Southeastern Conference. The last time the Eagles faced an SEC opponent was in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, 2008 against Vanderbilt, a game the Eagles lost 16-14 in Jeff Jagodzinski's last game as BC head coach.

The Eagles are currently 2-0 after defeating UMass last Saturday 45-28 in Amherst. Boston College will face off against Temple this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, which is also a noon start and will be televised on ESPNU. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

