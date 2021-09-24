TV, Streaming & Radio Information for BC vs. Missouri

Find out how to watch, live stream or TV channel and game time information for the College Football matchup between the Boston College Eagles and Missouri Tigers

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (3-0) face off against the Missouri Tigers (2-1) at Alumni Stadium. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

Matchup: Missouri at Boston College

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Time: 12pm Eastern - Saturday, September 25th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:



Sirius channel 111 XM Channel 93 Online SiriusXM Internet channel 955

Series History: This is the first time Boston College and Mizzou have ever played each other. The Eagles are 16-20-1 against the SEC all time, their last game against the conference coming in 2008, a loss to Vanderbilt.

Odds: The current odds are Missouri -1.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 72.6% chance of winning

Follow Along! @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Game Week Podcasts: We have five new podcasts this week, including previews and predictions of Saturday's game.

Key Statistics:

* Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is averaging 299 yards per game, third in the SEC

*269 yards per game. The amount of rushing yards per game that Missouri is allowing on the ground, worst in the SEC.

* 3. Sacks allowed by Missouri's offensive linemen. 4th in the SEC

* 254. Yards per game allowed by Boston College's defense, second in the ACC.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC