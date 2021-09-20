Boston College Opens As Underdogs To Missouri

The Eagles are underdogs for the first time this season as Mizzou comes to town.

Boston College faces off with the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, and for the first time this season they open as underdogs. According to the SI Sportsbook, the Eagles will be two point 'dogs in their return to Alumni Stadium.

The Eagles are 3-0 after defeating the Temple Owls 28-3 on Saturday. The Eagles also defeated Colgate 51-0, and UMass 45-28. Mizzou is 2-1 with wins over Southeast Missouri State, and Central Michigan, but lost their only SEC game to Kentucky 35-28 in Week 2.

The Eagles are 2-1 against the spread this season. They covered the -49.5 spread against Colgate (which was only posted on specific books) and recently covered against Temple, while they failed to cover the -39.5 spread against UMass.

Saturday's game is a noon kickoff from Alumni Stadium, with the broadcast being televised on ESPN2.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC