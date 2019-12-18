Boston College National Signing Day: Live Blog

Today is the early signing period for National Signing Day, the first day that athletes can sign on to their chosen school. This is going to be an interesting day for Boston College, because some of their commits may wait until the later signing day in February so that they can meet with new head coach Jeff Hafley and get a better feel for the direction of the program.

Please check back with us throughout the day as we will continue to give updates, and let you know who signed with the Eagles.

Officially Signed

Charlier Gordinier: Red Bank Catholic, New Jersey Tight End.



3*: Other offers: LSU, East Carolina, Pitt, UMass, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCLA, West Virginia

Hans Lillis, Germantown PA, Tight End

3*: Other offers: Fordham, Penn, Bryant, Colgate

Andre Hines: Brooklyn NY, Running Back

3*: Other offers: Rutgers, Albany, Kent State, UMass

Taji Johnson, Marietta GA, Wide Receiver

3*: Other offers: Oregon, Syracuse, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Bowling Green

Cameron Horsley, Defensive Tackle, Riverton NJ

3*: Other offers: Wake Forest, Central Michigan, Rutgers, Temple, UConn,

Jason Scott, Cornerback, Olney, MD

3*: Other offers: Louisville, Michigan State, Rutgers, Temple Vanderbilt.

Denzel Blackwell, CB, Houston TX

3*: Other offers: Baylor, University Louisiana Monroe, Dartmouth

Korey Smith, Linebacker, The Peddie School, NJ

4* Other offers: UNC, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Purdue, Temple, Vanderbilt

Misses

* Jah Joyner Officially Signs With Minnesota. This wasn't much of a surprise, as he visited there last weekend

