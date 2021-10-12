Boston College Depth Chart For NC State Game

On Monday, Boston College released their depth chart for the upcoming game against the NC State Wolfpack. The two ACC foes will face off on Saturday at Alumni Stadium with a 7:30pm start. The game can be found on the ACC Network. The Eagles will be looking for their first ACC win of the season.

Notes:

* No real changes on the chart this week. Tyler Vrabel who missed the end of the Clemson game due to an injury is still listed. We should get an update from Jeff Hafley during his press conferences during the week. If he can not go, Jack Conley most likely will get the start at tackle.

* For those who were wondering, the backup quarterback position is still listed between Daelen Menard and Matt Rueve. The staff designates an or as a way basically to let the two players battle it out during practice and earn that spot.

