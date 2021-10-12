    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Boston College Depth Chart For NC State Game

    A look at the depth chart for the upcoming game against the Wolfpack
    Author:

    On Monday, Boston College released their depth chart for the upcoming game against the NC State Wolfpack. The two ACC foes will face off on Saturday at Alumni Stadium with a 7:30pm start. The game can be found on the ACC Network. The Eagles will be looking for their first ACC win of the season. 

    DepthChart

    Notes:

    * No real changes on the chart this week. Tyler Vrabel who missed the end of the Clemson game due to an injury is still listed. We should get an update from Jeff Hafley during his press conferences during the week. If he can not go, Jack Conley most likely will get the start at tackle. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    * For those who were wondering, the backup quarterback position is still listed between Daelen Menard and Matt Rueve. The staff designates an or as a way basically to let the two players battle it out during practice and earn that spot. 

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    JqrXAUog
    Football

    Boston College Depth Chart For NC State Game

    36 seconds ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16686137_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: NC State vs. BC Preview Podcast

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15431285_168388155_lowres
    Football

    BC vs. NC State: The Wolfpack By the Numbers

    19 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16925463_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College vs. Louisville: Kickoff Time, TV Listings Announced

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    IMG_0105
    Football

    Boston College Opens As Slight Underdog Against NC State

    Oct 11, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16933893_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: The Boston Marathon Returns

    Oct 11, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0616
    Football

    Asked and Answered: Linebackers

    Oct 10, 2021
    Comment
    Derek Wilkins Recruiting Video Boston College
    Recruiting

    Boston College Makes Two New Offers to '22 Recruits

    Oct 9, 2021
    Comment
    dennisgrosel
    Football

    Dennis Grosel: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    Oct 9, 2021
    Comment