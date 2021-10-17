    • October 17, 2021
    NC State Rides Controversial No Fumble Call To Take Halftime 10-7 Lead

    Eagles looked good, but left points on the board in the first half.
    Author:

    NC State hit a 27 yard field goal with time expiring to take a 10-7 lead over Boston College in Chestnut Hill. In a game with back and forth action, it was the special teams that proved to be the difference maker in the first half. BC kicker Connor Lytton missed a 35 yard field goal of his own in the second half. 

    NC State started the game off with a prolific drive that ended with a 40 yard touchdown catch by Devin Carter off the back of Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones. Boston College answered with a drive of their own, led by quick passes by Dennis Grosel, and explosive physical runs by Patrick Garwo III. Grosel ended the drive with a crisp touchdown pass to tight end Trae Barry to tie it up. 

    Both teams traded punts for a better part of the half, with Grant Carlson pinning NC State on the one yard line late in the first quarter. The play to end the half was a potential fumble recovered by Boston College on a catch by Emekie Emeza that was ruled an incomplete pass on further review. Neither team took a big advantage in the game, with both teams ending the half with 172 yards, and 10 first downs. 

    The Eagles will receive the ball to start the second half. 

