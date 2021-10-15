How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. NC State Wolfpack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch, live stream or TV channel and game time information for the College Football matchup between the Boston College Eagles and NC State Wolfpack

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (4-1) face off against the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

Matchup: NC State at Boston College

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Time: 7:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 16th

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

Sirius Channel 135

XM Channel 193

Internet Channel 955

Series History: Boston College is 10-7 against the Wolfpack, including going 7-3 against them at home. The two teams played at Fenway Park for the first game in 1936, a game BC won 7-3. The last time the two teams played in 2019, BC won 45-24 in Chestnut Hill.

Odds: The current odds are NC State -2.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: NC State has a 55% chance of winning

Key Statistics:

32.2 Points per game for the Wolfpack

15.8 Points allowed per game by NC State

23.94%: Third down conversions allowed by NC State, third best in the country

27.59%: Third down conversions allowed by Boston College, seventh best in the country

