October 4, 2021
Boston College vs. NC State Kickoff Time And TV Coverage Announced

Two straight night games for the Eagles
Boston College and NC State will face off on October 16th, and the ACC has announced the kickoff time and TV coverage. According to a press release, the Eagles and Wolfpack will kick off at 7:30 and the game will be on the ACC Network. 

This is the second straight night game for Boston College, who played Clemson at 7:30 as well last weekend in Death Valley. The Eagles (4-1) and Wolfpack (4-1) will both be entering this game coming off a bye. Jeff Hafley's squad lost a heartbreaker to the Tigers last Saturday 19-13, while Dave Doeren's crew snuck by Louisiana Tech 34-27. 

This is a massive game for both teams, as they are both battling for control of the ACC Atlantic. NC State, who has a win over Clemson, is in great shape to win the division, but a loss to Boston College could change the complexion of the race. 

For those fans who want to watch the game but have Comcast, get ready for alternative plans. Currently the cable provider still does not have the ACC Network as part of their cable options. 

