Morning Bulletin: How BC Can Defeat NC State

Ky Bowman Signs With New Agency

Former Boston College guard Ky Bowman has signed with BDA International, which according to their twitter profile is a "worldwide leader in basketball". Bowman was out of the NBA last year, and could be looking to sign internationally.

Heights Report on Allison Foley

The Heights reported on Wednesday a shocking report on the firing of former soccer coach Allison Foley. Foley, who was fired following the 2018 season is suing Boston College because "BC held her to a different standard than it held male coaches, specifically concerning her contract status and the way that athletics department members dealt with complaints about her leadership style from student-athletes." Check out the full article here.

