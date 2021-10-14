    • October 14, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: How BC Can Defeat NC State

    A look at BC news from Wednesday including our latest podcast episode.
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Ky Bowman Signs With New Agency

    Former Boston College guard Ky Bowman has signed with BDA International, which according to their twitter profile is a "worldwide leader in basketball". Bowman was out of the NBA last year, and could be looking to sign internationally. 

    Heights Report on Allison Foley

    The Heights reported on Wednesday a shocking report on the firing of former soccer coach Allison Foley. Foley, who was fired following the 2018 season is suing Boston College because "BC held her to a different standard than it held male coaches, specifically concerning her contract status and the way that athletics department members dealt with complaints about her leadership style from student-athletes." Check out the full article here. 

    Locked on Boston College: How BC can defeat NC State

    Saturday's game between the Boston College and NC State is going to be a battle, where any team could win. On today's show we look at what the Eagles will need to do on the field to defeat the Wolfpack, and what could happen that could lead to a second straight BC loss. In addition we look at BC basketball who had their first ACC Tip Off Media Day under new head coach Earl Grant. We look at the direction of the program and talk about a certain ex-coach that Grant already reminds us of.

    All of that and more on today's show!

