    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    BC vs. NC State: The Wolfpack By the Numbers

    A look at some of the statistics surrounding this weekend's opponent the NC State Wolfpack
    Author:

    On Saturday Boston College and NC State will face off in a clash of ACC Atlantic foes. Here are some numbers to remember around the two programs. 

    10-7: Boston College's overall record against the Wolfpack

    7-3: Record in Chestnut Hill against NCSU

    1936: First matchup between the two schools, a game played at Fenway Park that Boston College won 7-3. 

    2014: The last time Boston College defeated an AP Top 25 team. 

    32.2 Points per game for the Wolfpack

    15.8 Points allowed per game by NC State

    1283: Yards thrown by NC State quarterback Devin Leary (12 touchdowns and only two interceptions)

    111: Rank of both Boston College and NC State in team sacks on the season with 7

    7: Interceptions by the Wolfpack, good for 19th in the nation. 

    32: Receptions by NCSU wide receiver Emeka Emezie, good for fourth in the ACC

    808: Combined rushing yards for NCSU running backs Bam Knight, and Ricky Persons. 

    23.94%: Third down conversions allowed by NC State, third best in the country (BC is 7th)

    46.84%: Third down conversions by NC State. BC is at 51.56%

    13: NC State's ranking in rushing defense, allowing just 92 yards per game. 

    40: NC State's ranking in pass defense, allowing just 203 yards per game through the air.

    532: Yards allowed by NC State the last time the two teams played. 

