Boston College Opens As Slight Underdog Against NC State

Boston College faces off against NC State on Saturday night in Chestnut Hill. Various sports books have set their spreads for the game with SI Sportsbook setting their line with the Wolfpack (-2.5).

The Eagles are coming off a bye week after losing to Clemson 19-13 on October 2nd. Jeff Hafley’s squad is 4-1, with wins over UMass, Temple, Mizzou and Colgate. Against the spread this year BC is also 4-1 with their only lone non-cover coming against UMass.

NC State is 4-1 on the season with a huge win over Clemson in September, and a loss to Mississippi State earlier in the season.

Saturday's game is a 7:30 kick off live from Alumni Stadium, the game can be found on the ACC Network. BC Bulletin will have full coverage of the game, along with post game quotes and analysis.

