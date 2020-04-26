Evaluating Boston College's 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

With the 2020 NFL Draft officially in the books, it's time to move ahead and start looking at next year's draft. In terms of draft picks, and undrafted free agents signed, Boston College had an off year in 2020. At the time of this writing only AJ Dillon has found a home in the NFL, a much lower than in previous years .

The 2021 NFL Draft should be a different story for the Eagles. The team has some very attractive prospects that look to be drafted next year. Today, let's take a very early look at some of those players. (Note: This does not take into account any players who enter the draft early)

Max Richardson - Linebacker

Richardson could be the gem of this draft. He has all the makings of a successful NFL linebacker. He's quick, powerful, and has a nose for diagnosing plays quickly and disrupting plays. A real field general, Richardson was already projected as a 3rd or 4th round pick if he left school early this year. With a year of seasoning under Jeff Hafley, and a higher functioning defense, I could see his draft stock continue to soar.

Projected draft round: Early third round

Ben Petrula - Tackle

A versatile offensive lineman who started his career at center, but has bounced between both tackle positions during his time at Boston College. Coaches in the NFL are going to love that. This is the year that Petrula should become a star on the offensive line, and with BC hopefully passing the ball scouts are going to see a lot of tape that show what he can do protecting both the pass and run. Petrula has had a high trajectory since walking on campus, a big year could cement a spot in the NFL.

Projected draft round: Third round

Zion Johnson - Guard

2019 was a year that opened a lot of eyes and introduced the world to Zion Johnson, a transfer from Dayton. He is a very athletic guard, one who can pull and get out in front of runners to extend plays. This could be a huge year for Johnson, if he continues to play like he did in 2019, there will be a lot of interest at the pro level.

Projected draft round: Fourth Round

Kobay White - Wide Receiver

This is going to be a make or break year for White. He has shown glimpses of high level play, but has never really been the focal point of the offense. With a new system in, and hopefully a more balanced approach, White could be the big beneficiary. He doesn't have the elite speed of a Jeff Smith or Zay Flowers, but is very good good at going up and grabbing passes. He certainly needs a full season with more targets, but a strong year could solidify him as BC's first WR draft pick in over a decade.

Projected draft round: Sixth round

TJ Rayam - Defensive Tackle

Rayam has shown glimpses of what his potential could be. He's strong, and big, and at times does a great job of plugging up holes and disrupting plays. However, last year he was inconsistent (like most of the defense). If the defense can improve their play, and he becomes more of a full game player, I could see a team taking a chance on Rayam late in the draft.

Projected draft round: Seventh round.

John Lamot: Linebacker

Lamot is a bruising linebacker, and has the skill set that would have put him higher on the draft boards twenty years ago. However, this type of linebacker is rare in the NFL, as he might be a step too slow to really be effective at the next level. He is a productive player, and has had his moments though. A big year, with a little better play and Lamot could find his way to an NFL Camp.

Projected draft round: Seventh round.

Travis Levy: Running Back

Levy has criminally under-utilized during his time at Boston College. There is a skill set there that could translate both at the collegiate and pro level. Good speed, good hands, if the offense showcases him more, he might sneak in and land a spot in the draft.

Projected draft round:Seventh round.

Potential Undrafted Free Agents

Brandon Barlow, Aaron Boumerhi, Grant Carlson, Mike Palmer, Ray Marten

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI