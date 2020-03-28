Of the few events to still go on as normal due to COVID19 is the NFL Draft which will occur in Las Vegas from April 23-25. Currently there looks to be one Boston College Eagle who is poised to get get drafted, star running back AJ Dillon. Let's take a look back at the last ten years to see how the Eagles fared in the draft, and how the NFL careers went for these players.

This is the first part of our series, from 2010-2015, we will continue tomorrow with 2016-2019. Also undrafted free agents are not included in this list.

2010

Matt Tennant - C- New Orleans Saints (Round 5, Pick 158): Rated the second center in the draft, Tennant was drafted by the Saints but never caught on and was cut two seasons later. Picked up by the Patriots twice in 2012, and the Eagles later, his career ended in 2013.

2011

Anthony Castonzo - LT - Indianapolis Colts (Round 1, Pick 22) Has started 132 games since being drafted by the Colts. Has become a staple of the Colts offensive line, signing a 2 year 33 million dollar contract with the Colts in March this season.

2012

Luke Kuechly - LB- Carolina Panthers (Round 1, Pick 9) Arguably one of the best linebackers of the past ten years, Kuechly became a national name in his time with the Panthers. NFL Player of the Year in 2013, a 7x Pro Bowler, Kuechly will most certainly be in the NFL Hall of Fame when his time comes. An absolute force on the field, Kuechly could take over games with his game changing plays. Retired after the 2019 season due to concerns regarding concussion.

2014

Andre Williams - RB- New York Giants - (Round 4, Pick 113). After his Heisman caliber season with the Eagles in 2013, Williams unfortunately did not find the same success in the NFL. A big physical back, he had trouble separating at the line of scrimmage, and his yards per carry suffered because of it. Cut by the Giants after just two seasons, he ended up with Chargers before his career ended in 2017. Currently in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks.

Kevin Pierre Louis - LB - Seattle Seahawks - (Round 4, Pick 132). Has bounced around between five different teams, playing linebacker and special teams. Had a career resurgence in 2019 with the Chicago Bears where he became not only a weekly starter, but a strength of the defense. Signed by the Washington Redskins this offseason to a new contract.

Nate Freese - K - Detroit Lion (Round 7, Pick 229). Was named the starting kicker out of preseason, the wheels fell off for Freese quickly. After missing four field goals in the first three weeks he was cut.

Kaleb Ramsey - DT - San Francisco 49ers (Round 7, Pick 243) Injuries derailed his career, spent two years on 49ers practice squad before his career ended.

2015

Ian Silberman - OT- San Francisco 49ers (Round 6, 190) A career backup and practice squader, Silberman has found work since being drafted. However, he really never found a starting gig. Currently in the XFL, he was benched after an on field incident.

Andy Gallik - C - Tennessee Titans (Round 6, 208) Injured during first season he was cut shortly after.

Brian Mihalik - DE - Philadelphia Eagles (Round 7, 237) The Eagles couldn't use Mihalik as a defensive end, but at 6'9 he found a career turn around as on offensive lineman. Played a season with Pittsburgh, Detroit (both twice) before spending his final season with the Giants in 2018

