Boston College Football: NFL Games To Circle In 2020

A.J. Black

The NFL released their schedule this week, and many writers and fans have begun to analyze some of the matchups. Because this is a Boston College site we took an Eagles-centric magnifying glass to the schedule and found some matchups that should be interesting for Eagles fans. Make sure to add these date to your calendar

October 5, 2020: Green Bay vs. Atlanta

There are four Eagles in this game, two of which are iconic Boston College player. Matt Ryan vs. AJ Dillon. Ryan will be the starting QB for the Falcons, while Dillon's role still remains to be seen. For many BC fans this is a battle of two different generations of BC players. The older guard Ryan, vs the young buck Dillon. On top of that, there is the added intrigue of first round pick Chris Lindstrom, an offensive lineman who should have returned from an injury that derailed his rookie season. John Wetzel is also on the Atlanta roster, making this one of the biggest matchups for Boston College players all season. 

October 25, 2020 Atlanta vs. Detroit

Will Harris, the Lions safety will take on Matt Ryan and the Falcons in another big game for BC fans. Unlike GB v. Atlanta this game could be interesting to see how Harris does against Atlanta's offense. Harris had 43 tackles, 3 pass defenses and a QB hit last season. 

November 8, 2020 Atlanta vs. Denver

Guessing by now you are seeing a pattern here. Denver has two players in their secondary that are former Boston College Eagles, Justin Simmons and Isaac Yiadom. With roughly half of the defensive backfield being Eagles, how will this "no fly zone" handle Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. 

November 11, 2020 Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

An individual matchup in the trenche that should be really interesting to watch, Anthony Castonzo vs. Harold Landry. Castonzo recently signed a massive long term deal with the Colts, and is the tackle of the future for Frank Reich. While Landry continues to grow into one of the most dynamic pass rushers in the NFL. Landry moves all over the place on defense, he will lock horn with his fellow Eagle at some point in this game. 

November 15, 2020 Arizona vs. Buffalo

Two former teammates will do battle in this game as defensive lineman Zach Allen faces off with tight end Tommy Sweeney. Both players did not see extensive time in 2019 due to injuries. But if their roles do increase this could be a fun subplot to watch for. On top of that, linebacker Matt Milano who has a large role in the Buffalo defense is always a high energy player who is good for a few big highlight reel plays every season. 

December 20, 2020 LA Rams vs. NY Jets

John Johnson has become one of the better safeties in the NFL over the past few years bringing in four interceptions in 2019. It was tricky to find a game that could highlight his play, but here is the rationale for this selection. The game happens later in the season, when the Jets could be out of the playoff hunt by this point, or the depth chart takes a hit. Maybe wide receiver Jeff Smith finds his way on to the field?

December 27, 2020 Green Bay vs. Detroit

Just let AJ Dillon run at Harold Landry once in this matchup. BC fans everywhere will be dying to see it. Arguably the best defender in the past ten years at Boston College, versus the best offensive weapon. 

