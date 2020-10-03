SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College vs. #12 UNC: How to Watch

A.J. Black

Boston College faces off with the #12 UNC Tar Heels on Saturday at 3:30pm on ABC. This is a huge battle for the Eagles, who have an opportunity to make a statement win early in the career of new head coach Jeff Hafley. On the other sideline is big time quarterback Sam Howell, and a dynamic UNC offense. 

When: 3:30pm

Current Vegas Odds: UNC -13.5 (via Vegas Insider)

Weather Forecast: Partly sunny around 68 degrees at kickoff

Television: ABC ---Announcers Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy

Historical Record: UNC leads the series 3-2, including winning previous two games. However Boston College defeated the Tar Heels in the Continental Tire Bowl in 37-24 in 2004. 

Listen: Click here to Listen Live

WEEI 93.7FM ---Jon Meterparel and Pete Cronan.

Sirius/XM SIRI 137 (Streaming 955) for BC call, SIRI 206 (Streaming 206) for the UNC call

Follow along:

On Twitter: @BostonCollegeSI ----our official site account

@AJBlack_BC----editor AJ Black's account

@BCFootball ----official account of BC Football

On Facebook: BostonCollegeSI's Facebook Page

On Instagram: BostonCollegeSI's Instagram Page

Game Preview: Check out our final thoughts and predictions by clicking here. 

Podcast: If you haven't already listened to the BC Bulletin podcast with AJ and Eric make sure to listen below.  You can also find our podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Review, rate and subscribe. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BC Football Roundtable: Previewing a Battle With UNC

Discussion of all things Boston College by the folks who cover them.

A.J. Black

by

Ferg58

Boston College vs. #12 UNC: Final Thoughts & Predictions

A look at Saturday's game against the Tar Heels and the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Five Questions Boston College Has To Answer to Defeat #12 UNC

A look at some of the biggest questions heading into Saturday's game against the Tar Heels

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

ACC Predictions: Week 5

A look at some of the matchups around the conference, and picking the winners

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Texas State (6PM, RSN)

Live play by play analysis for today's game against the Bobcats.

A.J. Black

by

Aerie89

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference on Tuesday

A look at what BC's head coach had to say today ahead of their matchup against UNC

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Women's Soccer Blanked 2-0 in Season Opener Against Notre Dame

Boston College women's soccer team began it's 2020 season on the road in a very rainy South Bend, Indiana

BBerard

Game Observations (Offense): Boston College 24 Texas State 21

A look at the offense in today's thrilling BC win.

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Grading the Boston College Offense vs. Texas State

Looking at the offense's play in the win against Texas State.

A.J. Black

Boston College Escapes Texas State 24-21

A big win for the Eagles who sneak by on a big kick by Aaron Boumerhi

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever