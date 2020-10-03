Boston College vs. #12 UNC: How to Watch

Boston College faces off with the #12 UNC Tar Heels on Saturday at 3:30pm on ABC. This is a huge battle for the Eagles, who have an opportunity to make a statement win early in the career of new head coach Jeff Hafley. On the other sideline is big time quarterback Sam Howell, and a dynamic UNC offense.

When: 3:30pm

Current Vegas Odds: UNC -13.5 (via Vegas Insider)

Weather Forecast: Partly sunny around 68 degrees at kickoff

Television: ABC ---Announcers Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy

Historical Record: UNC leads the series 3-2, including winning previous two games. However Boston College defeated the Tar Heels in the Continental Tire Bowl in 37-24 in 2004.

Listen: Click here to Listen Live

WEEI 93.7FM ---Jon Meterparel and Pete Cronan.

Sirius/XM SIRI 137 (Streaming 955) for BC call, SIRI 206 (Streaming 206) for the UNC call

Follow along:

On Twitter: @BostonCollegeSI ----our official site account

@AJBlack_BC----editor AJ Black's account

@BCFootball ----official account of BC Football

On Facebook: BostonCollegeSI's Facebook Page

On Instagram: BostonCollegeSI's Instagram Page

Game Preview: Check out our final thoughts and predictions by clicking here.

Podcast: If you haven't already listened to the BC Bulletin podcast with AJ and Eric make sure to listen below. You can also find our podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Review, rate and subscribe.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.