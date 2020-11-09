SI.com
Boston College Opens As Two Score Underdogs Against Notre Dame

A.J. Black

Boston College faces off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday at 3:30 on ABC. The opening lines for the Holy War have been released, with the most recent showing the Fighting Irish at (-13) per betonline.ag.

Notre Dame (7-0) is coming off one of the biggest wins in recent history. On Saturday the Fighting Irish defeated Clemson 47-40 in double overtime, the first regular season loss for the Tigers in 39 game. The Fighting Irish look to be in prime position to make the ACC Championship and possibly the College Football Playoff. But could a Clemson hangover play into Saturday's game?

Boston College (5-3) is coming off a tight 16-13 win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. The Eagles have not defeated their rivals since 2008, and have lost six in a row to the Fighting Irish. This is a huge game for quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who left South Bend for Chestnut Hill, and will be looking to spoil the 2020 season for his former teammates and coaches. 

Against the spread this year Boston College is 5-3. This weekend they failed to cover the 14 point spread against the Orange. They also failed to cover against Texas State and Virginia Tech, but has been a bettor's dream for the rest of the season.

Here are some other ACC spreads:

Wake Forest at North Carolina (-12½)

Louisville at Virginia (-3)

Pittsburgh (-7) at Georgia Tech

Florida State at NC State (-7)

