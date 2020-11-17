SI.com
Locked on Boston College: Dissecting the Notre Dame Loss

A.J. Black

In today's episode AJ Black and Eric Hoffses take one final look at Saturday's 45-31 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They talk about the defense, and the struggles they saw out of the team on Saturday. 

Also, AJ Black gives his "good, bad & ugly" in the loss. Even in a loss where the offense looked out of sync at times, and the defense couldn't make stops, there certainly were good moments. 

The hosts also talk about quarterback Phil Jurkovec, and the recent revelation that he separated his shoulder against Clemson. Eric & AJ talk his incredible toughness, and if he should have been playing the past two weeks. Finally they ponder if it would be wise to just shut him down for the rest of the season. 

Finally the hosts look at "the play". What was Boston College thinking running out of the shotgun on 4th and 1? The hosts discuss why this play was the wrong call, and what they would have done in that situation. 

Read More: Five Takeaways from Saturday's 45-31 Loss To Notre Dame

Read More: Grading the Eagles

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple Itunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! 

Mailbag Time!: Because we are now in a double bye week Locked on Boston College will be doing a view mailbag section later on in the week. If you have a question, comment or thought you would like the hosts to discuss on the air, leave it in the comment section or DM us on Twitter @LockedonBC. We would love to know your thoughts, or answer your questions. 

