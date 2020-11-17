Locked on Boston College: Dissecting the Notre Dame Loss

In today's episode AJ Black and Eric Hoffses take one final look at Saturday's 45-31 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They talk about the defense, and the struggles they saw out of the team on Saturday.

Also, AJ Black gives his "good, bad & ugly" in the loss. Even in a loss where the offense looked out of sync at times, and the defense couldn't make stops, there certainly were good moments.

The hosts also talk about quarterback Phil Jurkovec, and the recent revelation that he separated his shoulder against Clemson. Eric & AJ talk his incredible toughness, and if he should have been playing the past two weeks. Finally they ponder if it would be wise to just shut him down for the rest of the season.

Finally the hosts look at "the play". What was Boston College thinking running out of the shotgun on 4th and 1? The hosts discuss why this play was the wrong call, and what they would have done in that situation.

