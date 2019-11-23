BC
Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Live Blog And Game Thread

A.J. Black

Gametime: 2:30 pm

Television: NBC

Listen: WEEI 93.7 FM

Spread: Notre Dame (-21)

Weather: Clear and cold

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish game here in our weekly Gameday Open Thread.

Hate a call by Steve Addazio? Want to talk about a long AJ Dillon? Sound off below and dive into the conversation

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Maven community as we react to the game in real time.

