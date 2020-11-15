Notre Dame 45 Boston College 31: Hafley & Players Speak

Boston College dropped their fourth game of the year on Saturday, losing to #2 Notre Dame 45-31 in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles struggled defensively as Ian Book and the Fighting Irish offense carved up BC for 561 total yards. After the game Jeff Hafley and a trio of players spoke with the media about the loss.

Jeff Hafley

The BC head coach talked a lot about the game, and what he thought of his team's performance and the onside kicks the Eagles attempted. He also talked about the wear of nine straight games without an off week, and the injury to Phil Jurkovec.

Brandon Barlow

The Boston College defensive end who had a fumble recovery in this game, talked about the grind of the season, the effort in tonight's game and much more.

Jaelen Gill

The Boston College wide receiver, who had his best game of the season talked about the game, playing against Notre Dame's very good defense and the upcoming bye week for the Eagles.

Phil Jurkovec

The Notre Dame transfer talked about playing against his former team, and what that meant to him. He also gave some insight on to what he talked about with those players and the respect he still had for them. In addition, Jurkovec talked about his injury that he sustained against Clemson and how that has/hasn't impacted him over the past two weeks.

