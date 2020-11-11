Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Tuesday Notre Dame Week Press Conference

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media on Tuesday this week about this weekend's game against Notre Dame. He spoke about how special the Red Bandanna Game is, Phil Jurkovec and more. Here are five takeaways from his remarks.

* BC is getting a rare opportunity. The Eagles are going to get to face at the time they played the #1 and #2 teams in the country this year. "When do you ever get a chance in a span of three weeks to play the number one team in the country and then the number two team in the country?" Hafley explained. "I’ve certainly never done that while I was in college football. It is a great opportunity. I don't know how often that will happen or if it will ever happen again. We're excited."

* Hafley's First Red Bandanna Game. This weekend will be the annual Red Bandanna Game to honor the life of 9/11 hero Welles Crowther. The former BC lacrosse player lost his life rescuing others that were trapped in the World Trade Center. Hafley spoke about what this game means. "This isn't this isn't just about wearing the colors, or wearing a different uniform, putting on a bandana, it's what it represents, representing the ultimate sacrifice, and that's a special moment. The guy made the ultimate sacrifice, the guy gave up his life for other people that he doesn't even know. It's an honor for me just to be part of something that's so special, truthfully. I'm very grateful for that opportunity."

* Injury Updates: Boston College lost two players on Saturday against Syracuse. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and safety Mike Palmer went down with injuries during the game. Hafley gave updates on both. On McDuffie, "He got banged up a little bit. We feel good about him, he'll practice this week and we should be full speed." On Palmer, "Mike hurt his hamstring again, and more than likely will not play this weekend."

* Hafley isn't getting caught up in rivalry or Holy War talk. One message that Jeff Hafley has consistently given this year is that his team is prepping for every team just the same as they would any other game. His message has been consistent whether it is Clemson or Texas State. This week wasn't any different. "I know this game is very important to a lot of people at Boston College, and I respect the tradition, and I understand the tradition and the rivalry. What I'm trying to do this week, and I mean it, just like I said to you, we got to focus on ourselves. Again, you can say that it’s coach speak. But we can't get caught up in all that."

* He is trying to keep his quarterback Phil Jurkovec focused. Obviously the biggest talking point this week is the return of Phil Jurkovec against his former team. Hafley is trying to pass along the same message to his quarterback about treating this game just like any other. "I need to keep him focused on what he does, his preparation, and coming into the facility and spending extra time like he always does, getting the game plan down and trying to do the best that he can. I don't think this is going to be about Phil verse Notre Dame or anything."

