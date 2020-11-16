Three Stars from Saturday's Loss To Notre Dame

After every game we give out three stars for the trio of players or positional groups that played well for the Eagles. On Saturday, Boston College lost 45-31, but these three players efforts stood out.

Aaron Boumerhi

BC's transfer kicker was automatic on Saturday, going 3/3 on field goals and converting all his extra points. Just a week after missing two field goals, his kicks were almost automatic as he was kicking confidently again. Again we talk about how important it is to have a reliable kicker, and it can be rare in college football to have one. On the season "Boom" has been vital for place kicking, hitting 13/17 on field goals.

Jaelen Gill

It was a big game for the transfer from Ohio State, who finished the evening with 5 catches for 105 yards. His longest was a 40 yard grab in the second quarter. It marked his second 100-yard game and the ninth by an Eagle against a top-25 opponent since 1996. Gill continues to grow in BC's offensive system and currently has 26 receptions for 369 yards and a touchdown

Isaiah McDuffie

Did McDuffie play the best game? No. But he also recorded 16 tackles, a career high, in the loss and was invaluable in preventing big plays from becoming huge problems. It was also good to see the junior back after an undisclosed injury knocked him out of the Syracuse game. He now leads the country in tackles with 87.

