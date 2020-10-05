SI.com
Grading the Boston College Offense Against UNC

A.J. Black

On Saturday, Boston College lost a heartbreaker to UNC 26-22. The Eagles had another last minute drive that looked to tie the game, but Trey Morrison intercepted the two point conversion and returned it for two points for the Tar Heels. We’ve broken the game down in many ways, and now it’s time to hand out grades, beginning with the offense.

(Because of COVID-19 this evaluation was done using the network TV feed. There certainly were moments the video missed. We did the best we could to evaluate what was visible. Also for grading: A: Great Game, B:Good Game, C: Average Game D: Below Average F: Poor Game)

Coaching: B-. Phil Jurkovec threw the ball 56 times, which was one short of the team record. They only rushed the ball 19 times. Some of this could be due to scheme issues hampered by injuries. But BC needs to find a way to move the ball on the ground here and there. Clearly Cignetti's system works best with quicker backs that can also catch the ball out of the backfield. However, as mentioned in the Offensive Observations, it seems like BC could benefit from using Jurkovec in designed runs and zone reads. Didn't hate the play calling, but would love to see this addition come along as the season goes along. 

Phil Jurkovec: A-. Phenomenal game by the transfer who again tried to put the offense on his back in the comeback. His ability to shake tackles is impressive, heard multiple references to Ben Roethlisbeger. Few things he still needs to improve on. Some of his passes needed a bit more touch, even Hafley said he needs to find some of the receivers who are open. But, he's basically a freshman playing out there. And he looked really good. 

David Bailey: C. He was fine in the limited carries he had, also had a touchdown on a pass from Jurkovec. Don't know if it's a scheme reason or what, but he hasn't been a big part of the offense. Hafley hasn't really explained why the past two weeks. Had a big holding call in the fourth quarter that almost killed the final drive.

Travis Levy: C+. Role was cut short due to injury, but was doing a nice job coming out of the backfield on passing plays. Hopefully injury isn't severe.

Patrick Garwo: C+. Like Bailey he wasn't particularly effective rushing the ball, but had six catches on the day. There is something there with Garwo, could see his role growing. 

CJ Lewis: A-. Had a handful of touchdown catches, only one counted due to a penalty. Arguably his best game as an Eagle, finished the day three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Pass interference call against him, but thought that was a terrible call. 

Zay Flowers: C-. Good game, not great game. Two straight game without a real explosive. Had two false starts, really need to clean those up. He's young, he's growing. It'll come. 

Spencer Witter: B+. The second tight end, had a big third down conversion. Would have had a better score if he didn't have a false start called against him. 

Hunter Long: A. Team high 17 targets in this game. Starting to get the Gronk treatment, where defenders are trying to hit him low to take away his power. Still had a terrific game with nine catches for 96 yards.

Offensive Line: C+ I didn't hate their play as much as some others. But again, they didn't dominate like we expected them to do. They started off struggling against the relentless blitz, but thought they improved from there. Did well in pass protection. Christian Mahogany had two presnap penalties, but that was it for yellow flags.  

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

I agree with that. Zay Flowers did what he could, Lewis stepped up. Happy Garwo is getting involved, and penalties docked half the offense a half letter grade or so. Good game, still a lot to work on but glad the offense isn’t a train wreck with such little prep time and changing pieces.

