Boston College Reportedly Focusing on John McNulty for Offensive Coordinator

Boston College is reportedly targeting Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty as their next offensive coordinator. Pete Thamel, now of ESPN was the first to report.

McNulty has a total of four years of collegiate offensive coordinator experience. In his first stint with the Scarlet Knights, under Greg Schiano, he had the 33rd ranked offense (2007), and 39th (2008). He then went to the NFL where he was a WR coach for the Arizona Cardinals for three years, and a quarterback coach in 2012. He returned to work with Schiano with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the quarterbacks coach, where he worked with current Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley.

He continued his trek through the NFL with a year as QB coach with the Tennessee Titans, and two years as a tight ends coach with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

The Clarks Summit, PA native returned to the college ranks as an offensive analyst with Penn State, and one unsuccessful year as OC with Chris Ash and Rutgers. He recently has been tight ends coach with Notre Dame, where he coached Michael Mayers one of the best tight ends in the country.

Boston College has been without an offensive coordinator for about a month now, as former offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. was hired away by Pitt.

