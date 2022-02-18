Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: BC Has Their Offensive Line Coach

A look at Boston College news from around the internet

Women's Basketball Falls to FSU

The Eagles squandered a first quarter lead, and lost to FSU 66-58 in Tallahassee. Cam Swartz scored 22 points, while Taylor Soule chipped in with 16. This was a big loss for the women, as both teams were bubble teams, and a win would have put the Eagles in much better shape for earning a spot in the NCAA tournament. 

Birdball Opens Up This Weekend

BC opens with three game series

BC Baseball

Eagles will face off with Austin Peay this weekend

The Eagles will look to improve upon their 2021 season where they went 21-28. Since the offseason, BC has made multiple coaching changes, and will feature Luke Gold, a 2nd baseman, .299 hitter with 10 home runs and 60 RBI in 59 games, who could be heading towards a MLB career after his time in the Heights. The Eagles and Governors begin a three-game set at 3 p.m. ET with games two and three following at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Locked on Boston College

USATSI_11076298_168388155_lowres

Offensive Line Coach Hired

Boston College has their offensive line coach, and it's former Patriots/Jets/Chargers/Giants/Dolphins/Louisiana Tech coach Dave DeGuglielmo. We talk about his kind of odd resume, and whether it concerns us, and talk about why he could still be the perfect fit for BC's needs in 2022.

