Notre Dame Is the New Offensive Line U. How Close Was Boston College?

A.J. Black

If you haven't been checking it out, Sports Illustrated has been running a a daily feature showing off what program has been the best at creating NFL talent at each position. They started the series with QB, WR and RB which BC wasn't in the running for. Today they looked at offensive line, a unit BC and their fans have prided themselves on, many referring to BC as "O-Line U". 

Notre Dame amassed the most points, and earn the title of O-Line U. Surprisingly, Clemson did not make the list.  

1. Notre Dame, 69 points
2. Wisconsin, 68
3. Florida, 66
4. Alabama, 56
5. Ohio State, 54
6. USC, 51
7. Oklahoma, 49
8. Iowa, 44
9. Texas A&M, 41
10. Stanford, 38

The scoring system SI used is as follows:

DRAFT POSITION
Top 10: 4 points
Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points
Rounds 2-3: 2 points
Rounds 4-7: 1 point
Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED
80-plus: 5 points
48 to 79: 4 points
16 to 47: 3 points
5 to 15: 2 points
1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS
Offensive Player of the Year: 4 points
First-Team All-Pro: 3 points
Offensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

*******

So where does Boston College land on this list? It's a ten year data set so we are going from 2009-2019. 

Anthony Castonzo: 8 points (1st round draft pick, 80 plus starts)
Matt Tennant: 1 point (Round 4-7 draft)
Chris Lindstrom: 4 points (1st round pick, 1 start)
Ian Silberman: 1 point (Round 4-7 draft)
Andy Gallik: 1 point (Round 4-7 draft)
John Wetzel: 2 points (starting 5 to 15 games)
Aaron Monteiro: 0 points

Total Point: 17 points

Using SI's system, Boston College hasn't been as close to living up to the title of "Offensive Line U" as many may think. There has been a slew of talent though that may help BC rise up the ranks. Tyler Vrabel may become an early round draft pick, Ben Petrula could as well. Zion Johnson might even land as a draft pick. On top of the starting linemen there are some intriguing high recruits that could help BC in the future. Four star lineman Finn Dirstine, Kevin Pyne and Ozzy Trapilo all could grow to be NFL level players. 

