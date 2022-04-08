Boston College Offers Transfer Offensive Lineman

The Eagles could be looking to add to their line in the transfer portal

The Boston College Eagles staff showed interest in a player in the transfer portal on Thursday, offering offensive lineman Tyler Brown from the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

A 6-3 319 pound sophomore originally from Jackson, Mississippi, Brown is a former two star guard who chose ULL over Jackson State and Southern Mississippi. He has been a member of the Cajuns for three seasons, and has appeared in 11 games, 10 of which came in 2020. That season he was part of the Joe Moore Award Semifinalist squad, an award given to the best offensive line in the country. However, in 2021 he only appeared in one game.

Projected to be more of a guard than a tackle, Brown would fit some depth needs for the Eagles at that position. Currently the Eagles project to have Christian Mahogany and Finn Dirstine to be the starters at those positions, but looking at the roster, they could use some experienced bodies behind them. In terms of offensive linemen who could have more of a guard frame, BC has true freshman Jude Bowry, Blerim Rustemi and Jackson Ness who recently switched over from the defensive line.

Center Drew Kendall at practice

Earlier this offseason, Northern Colorado offensive lineman Grant Stephens received an offer from the Eagles, but he recently committed to Washington State.

