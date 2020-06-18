Boston College and Ohio State Football Series Delayed Again

Boston College and Ohio State have two scheduled games that were originally planned for 2026 and 2027. But the series will be again postponed after Ohio State scheduled a series with Alabama for 2027 and 2028.

An Ohio State spokesperson confirmed these details with cleveland.com and that the series wouldn't happen until the 2030's. This is the third time the series has been delayed. The series was originally supposed to happen in 2020 and 2021, but was pushed back in 2014 and 2017, and now again today.

This move comes on the heels of a series of big time college football programs making their out of conference schedule strong to position for the college playoffs. Stewart Mandel of the Athletic showed what Ohio State's out of conference schedule will look like moving forward

At this point you have to wonder if the two schools will ever play each other. If Ohio State needs to carefully construct their out of conference schedule, Boston College, at least currently, is not going to check many boxes. The two schools do have an interesting storyline emerging though with former Boston College offensive coordinator Ryan Day heading the Buckeyes and his former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley the newly hired coach in Chestnut Hill.

With Ohio State now off the schedule, Boston College will play Rutgers in 2026 and at Cincinnati and have two slots open, while in 2027 they will head to New Jersey and host the Bearcats.

