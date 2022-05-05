Skip to main content

Boston College and Ohio State Reschedule Football Series Again

The series is pushed again, now almost 15 years away

The Boston College Eagles and Ohio State Buckeyes football series has been rescheduled yet again. According to a press release by the school the two teams will face off in 2035 and 2036. 

The Buckeyes host the Eagles September 15, 2035 at Ohio Stadium before making the return trip to Boston on September 13, 2036.

This series was originally announced in 2012 and scheduled for the 2020 and 2021 season, but has been pushed back to 2023 and 2024. The two teams have played three times historically, with Ohio State holding a 3-0 edge. They played in 1989, 1990, and at Giants Stadium in 1995. 

According to the website FBschedules. "Boston College also has several future series scheduled with Power Five teams or an equivalent — Rutgers (2022, 2026-27), Notre Dame (2022, 2025, 2028, 2030, 2033, 2035), Army (2023, 2028), Michigan State (2024-25), Cincinnati (2026-27), Stanford (2028-29), and Alabama (2031, 2034), in addition to Ohio State."

If this game were to be played in the near future it would feature Jeff Hafley and Ryan Day. Day, who got his start with the Eagles moved on to Columbus where he hired Hafley and was supportive when he took the job in Chestnut Hill. With the games happening in 13/14 years, it is extremely doubtful that these two coaches will face each other. 

