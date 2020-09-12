Scoreboard Watching: September 12, 2020

College football kicks off for many programs today as the schedule booms with games all over the country. However for Boston College, it is another off week, who will will have to wait until next Saturday for their first game. For the Eagles though, they can watch many of BC's opponents and get a better understanding of how these teams are looking after a strange offseason.

UTSA vs. Texas State (3:30 ESPN2): After losing last week to SMU, the Bobcats looked better than expected. Now it is on to fellow Texas opponen, the Roadrunners. Was last week a fluke for Jake Spivital's team, or is his squad taking a big step forward in 2020?

Duke at #10 Notre Dame (2:30, NBC). Two BC opponents face off in their season openers. Obviously, the Blue Devil's play will be the focus for the Eagles, as David Cutcliffe's crew faces off with Jeff Hafley next weekend. Chase Brice, a transfer from Clemson is going to be a huge X factor to watch against a very good Notre Dame defense.

Syracuse at #18 UNC (Noon, ACCN). Lots of questions this year about Syracuse, especially on the defensive side of the ball, they should get a great test in their first game against wide receiver Dazz Newsome, quarterback Sam Howell and a strong UNC offense. For the Tar Heels, expectations are extremely high this year, can they live up to those expectations? Should be a good game to watch.

Georgia Tech at Florida State (3:30 ABC). Second year coach Geoff Collins struggled last year with a roster loaded with players recruited for the triple option. But now his players are getting more seasoned. With a whole year under their belt, will the Yellow Jackets take a step up or will it be another rebuilding year.

Austin Peay at Pittsburgh (4:00pm, ACCN). One of the few games that probably won't give much information as the Panthers take on an FCS squad. But hey, it's football right?

Clemson at Wake Forest (7:30, ABC). BC doesn't get Wake Forest on the schedule this year, but has to face the Tigers in Death Valley later this year. Dabo Swinney's team is built for another playoff run, and get a solid test in week one against a good Demon Deacon defense.

Western Kentucky at Louisville (8:00, ACCN). Second year head coach Scott Satterfield has the Cardinals looking strong going into 2020. With Malik Cunningham, Javian Hawkins, Tutu Atwell, UL's offense should be potent this season.

