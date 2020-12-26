BC Football 2020 Recap: Passing Game Statistical Breakdown

With Boston College opting out of a bowl game, and their 2020 season officially in the books, let's look at their team this year and look at their improvement (or lack there of) in a variety of areas. Today, we start with the passing game, a unit that oversaw a huge transition under Frank Cignetti Jr and his quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Passing yards:

2020: 284.2 yards per game (24th)

2019: 176 (118th)

Quick Analysis: Not a surprise that this jumped so high, but it is a bit staggering to see how much it actually rose. Obviously Boston College went more to a pass first offense, but what is so impressive is how efficient it became in just one calendar year, especially with the changes caused by COVID-19.

Passing Touchdowns:

2020: 23 (18th)

2019: 20 (66th)

Quick Analysis: This statistic is a bit misleading for a few reasons, but one I wanted to make sure was placed in the post. First they did jump significantly in this statistic, however, this is just a flat number that doesn't take into account the fact that BC played all their games, while other teams didn't. Unfortunately the data set I use does not break it down to TD's per game.

Passing Percentage

2020: 62.1 (50th)

2019: 52.8 (118th)

Quick Analysis: In terms of efficiency this is a statistic that really pops. Not only did the passing attack put up more yards, but they were more on target than last year, and did so at a rate of increase of 10%.

QB Rating

2020: 144.74 (39th)

2019: 133.52 (72nd)

Quick Analysis: Phil Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel were very efficient this year, with eight interceptions all year (three of which came in the final game). Jurkovec finished the year with a 138 passing rating, which was actually a bit down from what Anthony Brown finished with during his limited 2019 season.

Yards Per Attempt

2020: 8 (37th)

2019: 7.3 (63rd)

Quick Analysis: On paper that doesn't seem like a significant difference, but consider that adding one more yard on to the 2020 numbers would have made them a top 10 passing team.

