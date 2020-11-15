SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Hafley Announces That Phil Jurkovec Separated Shoulder Against Clemson

A.J. Black

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley dropped some shocking news on Saturday after the loss to Notre Dame. In his introduction statement he explained that quarterback Phil Jurkovec separated his shoulder against Clemson and has played through it the past two games. 

The head coach further elaborated that Jurkovec didn't practice the week against Syracuse but kept him in because his QB wanted to play. Hafley explained that the reason that BC was running the ball so often against the Orange was because it was difficult for Jurkovec to throw the ball. The head coach praised his quarterback's toughness saying he didn't want any other quarterback out there leading his team. 

Jurkovec spoke about the injury after the game. "It wasn't a horrible separation, so I was able to play against Syracuse. I've been feeling it and changing up some things in terms of the throwing, but it hasn't been that bad." The transfer quarterback went 20-29 against the Orange with a touchdown pass. 

It was clear watching the past two games that there something with amiss with Jurkovec. The normally accurate passer was missing open targets, over and under throwing open receivers. ""It was kind of hard with the accuracy. It made it tough throwing. I had to change up my throwing a little bit," he explained after the game.

Next week is a bye week, which should give the quarterback some time to continue to rest and heal before the last two games of the season. The Eagles still have games against Louisville and UVA left on the schedule.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Sheesh, makes BC’s last few games look better. Hopefully it means he’s back and on a tear for BC to win at least one of its last two!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Thread: Boston College vs. #2 Notre Dame

Our one stop shop for all things Boston College and Notre Dame during the game. Get your analysis and discussion here.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Prediction and analysis for Saturday's game between the Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

Notre Dame Offense Scorches BC as Irish Win Holy War 45-31

It was an ugly loss for the Eagles, who couldn't keep up with the red hot Fighting Irish.d

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College vs. #2 Notre Dame: How to Watch Stream, Listen & Series History

How to watch the Red Bandanna game between BC and Notre Dame

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

BC Men's Basketball Releases 2020-21 Schedule

A look BC men's basketball schedule

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Men's Hockey Selected Hockey East Preseason Favorite

BC men's hockey looks to repeat as Hockey East champions.

A.J. Black

BC Roundtable: Previewing Notre Dame vs. Boston College

A trio of BC journalists look at this weekend's game against Notre Dame and give their thoughts.

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Tuesday Notre Dame Week Press Conference

BC head coach Jeff Hafley talked the upcoming game against Notre Dame, here are some of the takeaways

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Boston College vs. Louisville: Kickoff Time, TV Listing Announced

Find out how to listen and watch the home finale between the BC Eagles and Louisville Cardinals

A.J. Black

Five Questions Boston College Has to Answer to Defeat Notre Dame

What do the Eagles need to do to beat the Fighting Irish? We explore.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974