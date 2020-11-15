Hafley Announces That Phil Jurkovec Separated Shoulder Against Clemson

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley dropped some shocking news on Saturday after the loss to Notre Dame. In his introduction statement he explained that quarterback Phil Jurkovec separated his shoulder against Clemson and has played through it the past two games.

The head coach further elaborated that Jurkovec didn't practice the week against Syracuse but kept him in because his QB wanted to play. Hafley explained that the reason that BC was running the ball so often against the Orange was because it was difficult for Jurkovec to throw the ball. The head coach praised his quarterback's toughness saying he didn't want any other quarterback out there leading his team.

Jurkovec spoke about the injury after the game. "It wasn't a horrible separation, so I was able to play against Syracuse. I've been feeling it and changing up some things in terms of the throwing, but it hasn't been that bad." The transfer quarterback went 20-29 against the Orange with a touchdown pass.

It was clear watching the past two games that there something with amiss with Jurkovec. The normally accurate passer was missing open targets, over and under throwing open receivers. ""It was kind of hard with the accuracy. It made it tough throwing. I had to change up my throwing a little bit," he explained after the game.

Next week is a bye week, which should give the quarterback some time to continue to rest and heal before the last two games of the season. The Eagles still have games against Louisville and UVA left on the schedule.

