Boston College Names Phil Jurkovec Starting Quarterback

Boston College officially named their starting quarterback today, as Phil Jurkovec broke the huddle with the offense in the first quarter of the BC and Duke game.

Jurkovec, came to Boston College via transfer in January in a big first move by new head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. It was unsure whether he would be eligible or not, but after a prolonged wait in early August he received his waiver to play immediately. He has three years of eligibility, and could have four if he retains this year of eligibility under the new rules created this year by the NCAA.

Since the start of summer camp Jurkovec has been in a battle with returning starter Dennis Grosel for the starting job. Last season Grosel started six games and threw for 983 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions after starting quarterback Anthony Brown went down with a leg injury. As a backup to Ian Book in 2019, Jurkovec threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 130 yards but couldn't unseat Book for the starting role.

The naming of Jurkovec as starter isn't a huge surprise, as the former Top 10 quarterback recruit has a huge upside and could be instrumental in transforming Boston College's offense. When he first committed to Boston College via transfer, Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown said this.

First of all, Jurkovec has an elite combination of arm strength and running ability. His right arm in powerful, which he showed on his first pass of the 2019 season when he hit speedster Braden Lenzy in stride for a 52-yard completion on a post route. But it’s not just distance that makes his arm strong, Jurkovec can also make a lot of the “tough” throws few quarterbacks can make. We saw it in high school and we saw it in his very limited snaps this season at Notre Dame. Jurkovec was a playmaker with his arm in high school, completing 68.4-percent of his passes for 8,202 yards and 71 touchdowns while getting picked off just 12 times.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com