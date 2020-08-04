BCBulletin
BC Teases That Quarterback Phil Jurkovec's Waiver Has Been Approved

A.J. Black

Boston College received big news on Tuesday, as it appears that quarterback Phil Jurkovec received his waiver to play in 2020. The team teased that the waiver had been approved on their Twitter account:

This is the end of the saga that has dragged on since Jurkovec transferred to the Eagles from Notre Dame back at the beginning of the year. News had been sparse for the program around his waiver, and the delay on the decision. BC had been left waiting on the results for over six months, while other programs have received waivers for their transfers rather quickly like in the case of J.T. Daniels at Georgia. 

This is mammoth news for the Eagles, as Jurkovec now gives the Eagles a high caliber quarterback with a huge ceiling. Back when he transferred, we spoke with Bryan Driskell who covers Notre Dame who gave this scouting report:

Jurkovec needs to put in the work to clean up his game and the BC staff needs to commit to developing him. If they do that he’s the kind of player that can put a program on his shoulders and make them better than they are. He’s not always going to look pretty doing it, but he’s a premium playmaker. If the coaches at BC are willing to let him be himself and build around who he is, instead of trying to fit him into a system that tries to limit his ability to freelance, he could end up being a star.

With Jurkovec, the Eagles now have what could turn out to be a well rounded dynamic offense. Jurkovec is a dual threat quarterback with a strong arm, who can also run, but he is surrounded by weapons. Bruising back David Bailey, tight end Hunter Long and a trio of receivers in Jaelen Gill, Kobay White and Zay Flowers, along with arguably the best offensive line in the ACC. 

BC Bulletin will be all over this story as it continues to break.

