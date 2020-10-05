Boston College Opens As Five Point Underdogs Against Pitt

Boston College will look to get back into the win column as they take on the Pitt Panthers on Saturday in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles fresh off a heartbreaking 26-22 loss to the Tar Heels, are 1-1 at home this year. Pitt who suffered their own tough loss 30-29 against NC State, is heading on the road for the first time this season.

Pitt looks to have one of the best defenses in the country. Currently ranked #2 in team defense, the Panthers have held three teams below 225 yards of total offense this season. They also lead the country in sacks with 19, led by Patrick Jones II who has four. The offense has been strong so far as well, quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1123 yards so far this season along with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

The online site Betonline.ag has set their opening line for this game, and have the Panthers with a solid edge at (-5). Boston College this year is 2-1 against the spread, beating it against Duke and UNC and failing to meet the -20 spread against Texas State.

Here are some other spreads from the site:

Friday, October 9

· Louisville (-6) at Georgia Tech

Saturday, October 10

· Florida (-5½) at Texas A & M

· Tennessee at Georgia (-14)

· Temple (-2½) at Navy

· Florida Atlantic (-3½) at Southern Mississippi

· Kansas State at TCU (-10)

· Texas vs Oklahoma (-2½) (Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX)

· Virginia Tech at North Carolina (-5½)

· South Carolina (-12½) at Vanderbilt

· UL Monroe at Liberty (-20)

· Texas State at Troy (-7½)

· NC State at Virginia (-9)

· Duke (-1½) at Syracuse

· UTSA at BYU (-32½)

· Central Arkansas at Arkansas State

· Texas Tech at Iowa State (-13)

· Arkansas at Auburn (-16½)

· Middle Tennessee at Florida International (-4)

· Alabama (-24) at Ole Miss

· Florida State at Notre Dame (-20½)

· East Carolina at South Florida (-4½)

· Miami at Clemson (-14½)

· Mississippi State at Kentucky (-3)

· UTEP at Louisiana Tech (-16)

· Marshall (-5) at Western Kentucky

· Charlotte (-1) at North Texas

· Missouri at LSU (-19)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.